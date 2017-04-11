Robredo camp says dip in rating a challenge to do better

Despite an 11-point decline in her net satisfaction rating in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, the office of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Tuesday said she was grateful for Filipinos’ continued trust in her.

“The support of the majority is an encouragement to Vice President Leni Robredo, who is working with communities and partners to address poverty around the country,” said Robredo’s spokesperson Georgina Hernandez in a statement.

Hernandez described the survey results as both a reminder and a challenge for them to reach out to more Filipinos, especially the poor.

“These results are a steady reminder that there are more families and communities to reach out to. We take every survey as a continuing challenge to do better and make a bigger difference in the lives of the marginalized,” she added.

Robredo’s net satisfaction rating slipped by 11 points in the latest SWS survey, from a “good” +37 in December last year to a “moderate” +26 in the first quarter of 2017. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they were satisfied with the Vice President’s performance, 27 percent were dissatisfied and 19 percent were undecided.

Robredo is facing impeachment threats from allies of President Rodrigo Duterte for supposedly “betraying public trust” after her heavily criticized video message to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs on the administration’s war on drugs.

Robredo’s allies in the Senate attributed the “expected” drop in her ratings to the “black propaganda” being hurled against the Vice President. Since her resignation from the Duterte Cabinet last year, Robredo has been critical of some of the administration’s policies, including the war on drugs, the push to revive death penalty in the country, and the burial of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. IDL/rga