2 more village captains sued for neglect over illegal parking

Two more barangay captains were sued by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for gross neglect of duty for allowing illegal parking on the roads of their villages.

In his complaint affidavit filed before the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday, MMDA chairperson Thomas Orbos sued barangay captain Elmer Maturan of Barangay Bagumbayan, Quezon city and barangay captain Michael Philip Factor of Barangay Don Galo, Parañaque city for neglect of duty for their failure to clear the village roads of illegally parked vehicles and other road obstructions.

Orbos said Maturan and Factor last January requested for assistance from the MMDA to tow illegally parked vehicles and junk vehicles as well as to clear the sidewalk of road obstructions.

The MMDA promptly cleared the roads and consequently turned over the duty to prevent vehicles and illegal vendors from returning to the road to the barangay captains.

But when the MMDA conducted a return inspection on April 7, the illegal parked vehicles and other obstructions were back on the road.

The barangay captains were then remiss from doing their duties to prevent the road obstructions, MMDA said.

MMDA said the barangay captains’ “carelessness and indifference” in their duties were evident in their “apathy” or “inaction” in preventing the return of road obstructions after the MMDA helped in the clearing operations.

“The acts of the said barangay captain(s) should not be countenanced but must be penalized to serve as examples to other public officials to be circumspect in the performance of their duties and obligations,” the MMDA said.

MMDA last Friday filed a gross neglect of duty complaint against barangay captains Antonio Benito Calma Jr. of Barangay Don Manuel, and Clarito De Jesus of Barangay Veterans Village in Quezon City involving illegal parking.

MMDA spokesperson Celine Pialago then said a total of seven barangay captains would be sued for allowing vehicles to park illegally in their localities.

