NFA chief signed 3 import permits

National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Jason Aquino last month gave permits to three importers to import nearly 5,400 metric tons of rice from Vietnam despite his public opposition to the extension given to the private sector to obtain rice abroad.

Documents furnished to the Inquirer showed that Aquino gave the green light to JVV Ex/Import to import 1,540 metric tons of rice; to Kakampi Multipurpose Cooperative, 2,300 metric tons; and to Villa Shipping lines Inc., 1,540 metric tons.

The reason given for the approval of their permits was the same: Their rice shipments were already on board the carrying vessel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aquino’s issuance of import permits to the three importers happened even after he opposed the Feb. 28 decision of the NFA Council, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., giving private rice importers an extension of up to March 31 to import rice.

On March 28, Evasco had to send an “extremely urgent” memo to NFA Deputy Administrator Tomas Escarez because Aquino and Escarez had refused to process remaining import permits and to submit them to Evasco’s office.

Evasco gave Escarez up to March 27 to prepare all remaining import permits and to submit them to his office or be subjected to disciplinary action.

While Evasco prodded the NFA executives to give him the imports permits for him to sign, Aquino signed the import permit for JVV Ex/Import on March 10, the same day its shipment was going to arrive in Cebu City.

Kakampi was issued its permit on March 3 or two days before its shipment was expected to arrive in Davao City.

On the other hand, Aquino signed the import to permit to Villa Shipping Lines on March 10, also the same day its shipment was scheduled to arrive in Cebu City.

Evasco has since issued an order giving rice importers another extension—until June—to bring their rice imports into the country. The NFA Council gave him and Aquino the authority to give extensions in its Feb. 28 resolution.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Sunday said President Duterte had fired Cabinet Undersecretary Maia Chiara Halmen Valdez “because she persisted on the extension of rice importation permits in spite of being informed that she was to desist by the administrator.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Said action of hers would not prove beneficial to farmers since it was close to harvest season, and proceeding with importation would prejudice the farmers’ interests, aside from implying other considerations, hence, her exit,” Abella said.