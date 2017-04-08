PNP: No credible threat on Holy Week

The Philippine National Police has found no credible threat against national security two days before the start of the Holy Week, even after the arrest of two suspected Islamic State militants in Taguig, the PNP said on Friday.

PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said the police force began deploying 75,000 policemen around the country on Friday to secure vacationers this Holy Week.

“The deployment is to secure and ensure the safety of travelers for Holy Week. So far, on the part of PNP, we have not received information pertaining to other persons connected with the two arrested foreign nationals,” Carlos said during a press briefing.

The Bureau of Immigration and military agents arrested Kuwaiti Husayn Al-Dhafiri and Syrian Rahaf Zina on 28th St. Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

According to the military, Al-Dhafiri is an IS member while Zina is the widow of IS leader Abu Jandal al Kuwait, the No. 2 IS leader who was killed in Iraq.

Carlos said the two were arrested based on the information provided by Interpol and the Kuwaiti government, and it was not known if the two had contacted suspected terrorists in Metro Manila.

“With the deployment of over 75,000 policemen for Holy Week, we see no threat,” he said.

“If we get intelligence information, an appropriate number of policemen will be deployed to prevent any threat but, at this time, there is no such intelligence report that would require additional men,” he said.

On Thursday, President Duterte said the government would be relentless in going after the Abu Sayyaf group as he honored soldiers wounded in clashes with the bandits.

Mr. Duterte on Thursday visited Jolo to award the Wounded Personnel Medallion to 28 soldiers from the 41st Infantry Battalion who were injured in battle with the Abu Sayyaf. He also gave them cash, firearms and mobile phones.

The government should decimate the ranks of the Abu Sayyaf, he said.

“They would not honor any kind of agreement. They only want to kill, kill, kill, kill. That’s all they know. Let’s finish them off,” the President said in Filipino.