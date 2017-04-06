AFP rejects NDFP call for suspension of police, military operations

Updated: 6:11 p.m., April 6, 2017

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) rejected on Thursday a call of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) to declare a 10-day suspension of military and police operations (SOMO) in parts of Mindanao to make way for the release of three soldiers and a police officer taken hostage by the New People’s Army.

“We will not accede to the demands of the other side because if they are really sincere in doing what they need to do as a form of goodwill in releasing kidnap victims or hostages that they hold,” Birg. Gen. Restituto Padilla said at a news briefing at Camp

Aguinaldo.

“Madali naman po itong gawin. Isasalin lang po ito sa pagkupkop ng mga third-party facilitators na tumutulong at wala na pong problema dun,” he added.

The commanders on the ground also said that they will continue with their operations against the communist rebels unless ordered otherwise by the President.

“The SOMO is a prerogative of the President,” Maj. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., chief of the 4th Infantry Division, said. “In the absence of such declaration, we continue in performing our mandate of protecting communities against terroristic attacks by the NPAs such as burning of equipment and extortion activities.”

He cited the release of hostages by the communist rebels in Davao Oriental without the need of SOMO.

“They can simply leave them to local officials without any fanfare,” Madrigal said.

Lt. Gen. Leonardo Guerrero, chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said the military could only conduct focused operations if there was a need for them to address atrocities or armed violent attacks being perpetrated by the communist rebels.

On Wednesday, the NDFP asked the government for a 10-day suspension of police and military operations in parts of Northern Mindanao, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and South Cotabato to make way for the release of Sgt. Solaiman Calucop, Pfc. Edwin Salan, Pfc. Samuel Garay, and PO2 Jerome Natividad.

Following are the areas where the NDFP specifically asked for a suspension of police and military operations:

A. Bukidnon

Talakag (15 barrios)

Lantapan (14 barrios)

Baungon (10 barrios)

Malaybalay City (Tampi in Mt. Kitanglad, 10 barrios)

Pangantucan (10 barrios)

Kalilangan (5 barrios)

Valencia City (near Mt. Kalatungan, 10 barrios)

B. Surigao del Norte

Surigao City

Alegria

Bacuag

Gigaquit

Claver

Placer

Mainit

C. Agusan del Norte

Kitcharao

D. Sultan Kudarat (certain areas only)

E. Sarangani (certain areas only)

F. South Cotabato (certain areas only)

Last March 25, the communist rebels released two militia members held in Davao Oriental for over a month. /atm/rga