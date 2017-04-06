Duterte on firing Sueno: I could never be misinformed

“I could never be misinformed.”

That was how President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday defended his decision to fire former Interior secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno.

“And when I make a move, when I fire you, right there, I know what I am doing,” Duterte said at Camp Artemio Ricarte in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The President during Monday night’s Cabinet meeting dismissed Sueno over corruption allegations in the Rosenbauer fire truck deal of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Sueno has denied the allegations but accepted the Chief Executive’s decision.

Duterte said he would not tolerate even a “whiff” of corruption among his Cabinet officials.

“Sabi ko the first whiff, ang unang singaw lang, miski hindi totoo, ba-bye tayo. Maraming kapalit sa gobyerno. Hindi tayo nagkulang ng talent, bright, pati iyong honest with integrity,” he said.

Interior Undersecretary for Public Safety Jesus Hinlo said Sueno was fired because of his involvement in the purchase of the firetrucks without public bidding.

Hinlo said there was a case pending in the Supreme Court involving the firetrucks but Sueno still proceeded with the transaction.

Duterte, in a speech at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday night, mentioned a legal opinion that Sueno had told him he knew nothing about.

“If you answer me with that kind of statement, that you never read the legal opinion of the legal officer of your own office, it’s either you’re taking me for stupid, an idiot, or you are lying through your teeth,” he said.

Duterte has since appointed undersecretary Catalino Cuy as the department’s officer in charge. JE/rga

