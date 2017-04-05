503 aftershocks recorded after Batangas quake

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has already recorded more than 500 aftershocks following the magnitude 5.5 earthquake that rocked Batangas province on Tuesday evening, although of this number only less than 10 have been felt.

According to Phivolcs research assistant Roschelle Ablan, as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 503 aftershocks were recorded, of which 63 were plotted and nine actually felt.

The highest of the aftershocks was at magnitude 4.9 at 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday, causing Intensity III shaking in Tagaytay City, Quezon City and Pasig City.

The magnitude 5.5 tectonic earthquake struck at 8:58 p.m. on Tuesday night, with its epicenter located six kilometers northeast of Tingloy, Batangas, and was five kilometers deep.

The tumbler caused up to Intensity VI shaking in Batangas city, Intensity V in Malvar and Calatagan towns in Batangas province, and Intensity IV in Cuenca.

Intensity IV shaking was also felt in neighboring provinces and cities, such as Makati city, Sta. Ana, Manila and Valenzuela city in Metro Manila; Obando, Bulacan; Silang, Noveleta, Imus, Indang and Tagaytay city in Cavite; and in Calamba, Laguna.

Intensity III was felt in Mandaluyong City, Quezon City, and Pasay City in Metro Manila; General Trias and Dasmariñas, Cavite; Lucena City in Quezon and Sta. Rosa in Laguna; Intensity II in Talisay, Batangas; Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro; Pasig City; and Meycauayan, Bulacan.

So far, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has monitored damage in the Taal Basilica in Batangas, as well as in some business establishments in Batangas city. Even the Office of the Civil Defense Mimaropa branch in Batangas city sustained wall and beam cracks.

The provincial government suspended classes in all levels on Wednesday while a province-wide structural assessment on school buildings was conducted.

Meanwhile, the Phivolcs, through its social media accounts, has reminded the public not to share unverified alerts or warnings following the earthquake.

“PHIVOLCS-DOST has not made any predictions of earthquakes or volcanic eruptions as a consequence of the magnitude 5.5 earthquake in Batangas 04 April 2017. Unless you see an announcement from PHIVOLCS Official Website (www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph), PLEASE DO NOT FORWARD any other information from other unverified sources,” the Phivolcs said