Duterte vows to give housing units in Bulacan to Kadamay

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he was giving housing units in several resettlement zones all over Bulacan to the urban poor Kadamay.

Duterte made this announcement during his speech at the 120th anniversary of the Philippine Army in Taguig City.

“I will look into the matter seriously and I will ask you soldier and policemen, bitawan na ninyo ‘yan; ibigay na lang natin sa kanila, tutal mahirap sila. But I promise you I’ll look for another land nearby or adjustment or maybe contiguous to the area there and gagawa ako ng mas maganda, may tubig na, at may electric na pagpasok ninyo,” he said.

The President said he has asked the National Housing Authority to look for suitable land for the soldiers and policemen.

“I will give another housing project for you soonest. I intend to complete it by December,” he said.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) earlier said that the housing units in Bulacan occupied by Kadamay were meant for the personnel of Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Duterte told the soldiers to just laugh it off and give it to the Kadamay.

“Huwag na natin guluhin ‘yung mga tao diyan kasi lumalaban e; their only sin is just really mahirap din sila kagaya natin, so bigyan ko kayo ng mas maganda, mas konting mahal, mas komportable at mas malaki,” he said.

But Duterte told Kadamay not to occupy the houses already occupied by soldiers.

“Ngayon ‘yung Kadamay, ibigay ko na lang ‘yan sa inyo. Huwag niyo na palalisin yung mga sundalo pati pulis na andyan na. But eventually they will be removed and transferred into a new na mas maganda pa sa inyong inagaw,” he said.

Duterte earier said he would not tolerate the Kadamays but has changed his mind.

“Ayoko ko kasing pilitn ‘yung issue because it would somehow result in bugbugan, paluan and to think our sin is just mahirap lang tayo,” he said.

But Duterte warned Kadamay not to create chaos or he would be forced to evict them there.

“‘Yung mga kadamay andyan, wag niyo galawin mga sunalo at police kundi paalisin ko kayo lahat. Do not create trouble. Avoid chaos and we will try to solve what ails this country,” he said. JE/rga