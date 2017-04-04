Farmer shot dead by neighbor in Isabela

CAUAYAN CITY — A 28-year-old farmer was shot dead by his 53-year-old neighbor at 9:30 p.m. on Monday (April 3) in Villa Concepcion here.

Jonathan Jacinto was drinking with his cousin when neighbor Albert Nisperos dared the victim to a duel outside Jacinto’s house.

Nisperos shot Jacinto three times with a handgun as soon as the victim stepped out of his house.

Jacinto was declared dead on arrival at the Cauayan Medical Specialists Hospital. Nisperos fled after the shooting.

Police are investigating whether the attack was triggered by a quarrel over land. SFM/rga