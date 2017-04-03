Monday, April 3, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Rift between Sueno, undersecretaries reaches ear of Duterte

Undersecretary Jesus Hinlo confirms conflict, says he and two other undersecretaries have brought their issues vs Sueno to President
By: - Correspondent / @carlagomezINQ
/ 04:50 PM April 03, 2017
In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, President Rodrigo Duterte talks with Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno. (Photo from the Presidential Communications Operations Office at www.pcoo.gov.ph )

In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, President Rodrigo Duterte (left) talks with Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno. (Photo from the Presidential Communications Operations Office at www.pcoo.gov.ph )

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental — There is an internal rift at the Department of Interior and Local Government between the head of the office and three of his undersecretaries.

But DILG Undersecretary for Public Safety Jesus Hinlo said they had already raised their concerns about Interior Secretary  Ismael Sueno to President Duterte.

“We are awaiting the immediate decision of the President for the best interest of the DILG and the Filipino people,” he said in a phone interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer on Monday.

Hinlo, however, declined to provide details of the rift between Sueno and himself and two other DILG undersecretaries –- John Castriciones for operations and Emilie Padilla for legislative liaison and special concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said their concerns were internal affairs of the DILG and were already with the President.

Hinlo, a native of Negros Occidental,  asked  “for prayers from his fellow Negrosanons for the President to be guided in making the right decision.”

Hinlo stressed that he has always served at the pleasure of the President and his loyalty has always been with Mr. Duterte and the administration’s fight against illegal drugs, criminality, poverty and corruption.

“Hopefully the matter can be resolved by Tuesday,” he said.

Sueno reportedly asked Mr. Duterte to remove the three undersecretaries due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Sueno, who could not be reached for comment, was said to have accused his  undersecretaries of moving for his ouster.

Allegations of corruption have allegedly been hurled against Sueno.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sueno and the three undersecretaries were members of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Council Committee who campaigned for the President in 2016.  SFM/rga

TAGS: 2016 elections, 2016 presidential election, Cabinet officials, Cabinet Secretaries, Department of Interior and Local governments, DILG internal rift, DILG undersecretaries, Duterte cabinet, Elections 2016, Eleksyon 2016, Emilie Padilla, government Appointees, Government Officials, internal rift in government agencies, Ismael Sueno, Jesus Hinlo, John Castriciones, Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Council Committee, Philippine Government, Politics, Presidential Campaign, Presidential Election
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved