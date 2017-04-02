‘No comment,’ says Duterte on ‘Palit Bise’ rally

President Duterte declined to comment on the “Palit Bise” rally held at Quirino Grandstand on Sunday.

The President seemed not to know what the rally was all about.

“Ano yan? Laban sa akin?” he asked during a press briefing in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Duterte was in Cagayan de Oro to visit government soldiers who were wounded in fighting with communist rebels.

But when told that the rally was against Vice President Leni Robredo, the President said: “Ayokong mag-comment nyan (I don’t want to comment on that).”

But the President, who apparently did not understand a similar question earlier asked during the press briefing, said he did not need rallies.

“I’m not a politician anymore. I’m beyond that. Why should I waste my time about politics? I am no longer eligible for any public office after this,” he said.

“I do not hunger for popularity anymore. I do not need it. I do not really need it,” he added.

He said he would not bother think about moves to oust or impeach him.

“Everything is in my destiny,” he said.