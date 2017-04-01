Cardinal Tagle to lead washing of feet, other Holy Week rites

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will wash the feet of former drug addicts, police officer, and relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings on Maundy Thursday.

The “washing of the feet” ritual will take place on April 13 at 5:00 p.m. at the Manila Cathedral during the evening Mass, which will be led by Tagle himself.

It will involve 12 people representing the 12 apostles whose feet Jesus Christ washed during the Last Supper.

Fr. Roy Bellen of the Archdiocese of Manila’s Office of Communications confirmed to the Inquirer that the list includes former drug addicts, policemen, government employees, and relatives of victims of summary executions.

“We have two relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings, two governmetn employees, two policemen, two rehabilitated addicts, two volunteers, two drug surrenderees,” Bellen said.

A statement posted on the Radio Veritas website identified the 12 “apostles” as follows:

Joana Vicencio and Joseph Guinto, both relatives of victims of the war against illegal drugs

Dr. Ervin de la Rosa and Maria Victoria Grande from the government

PO1 Florence Gumilab and PO2 Johnny Acebes

volunteers Jacqueline Portugal and Dominic Portugal

drug surrenderees Alison Salonga and George Mamañgon

rehabilitated addicts Bong Lazo and Ferdie Santos

Tagle will also be the main celebrant in other events, as follows:

Mass on Palm Sunday, April 9, at 6:00 a.m. at the Manila Cathedral.

Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday at 6:00 a.m. and the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday commemoration on April 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Easter vigil, which will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Black Saturday, April 15

Easter Sunday Mass on April 16

This is the first Holy Week under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has declared a war against illegal drugs that has taken over 7,000 lives in police operations and alleged summary executions. /atm