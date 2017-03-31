4 civilians hurt as NPA rebels raid gov’t post in N.Samar

More than 150 New People’s Army rebels overran a military detachment in Northern Samar on Thursday, seizing high-powered firearms and injuring four civilians.

The rebels attacked the militia detachment in Barangay Geparayan, Silvino Lobos early Thursday, a day after the 48th anniversary of the NPA, the 8th Infantry Division said in a statement issued on Friday.

The rebels burned the detachment and seized government firearms – an M60 machine gun; an R4A3 carbine, four M1 carbines; five M! Garand rifles, and one Harris handheld radio.

The government troops were outnumbered. At the time of the attack, there with less than 20 soldiers and members of the Citizens Armed Force Geographical Unit (Cafgu).

Stray bullets affected a nearby community, wounding Genalyn C. Tulin, 31; Jocelyn Tulin, 12; Danica Tulin, 10; and Ruby Jane Tulin, 2.

The 8th Infantry Division launched pursuit operations shortly after the attack, according to 1st Lt. Cherry Junia, public affairs officer of the unit. /atm