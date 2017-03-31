SC allows early retirement for Sandiganbayan Justice Cornejo

The Supreme Court has allowed Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Maria Cristina J. Cornejo to retire early with full benefits even though she is four years short of the mandatory retirement age of 70 for members of the judiciary.

In a unanimous decision of all the justices, the high court took note of Cornejo’s “long and dedicated service [that] warrants no less than all the benefits that the law allows for her condition.”

Cornejo opted for early retirement due to health issues. She has been on sick leave since June 13, 2016. She turned 66 years old last March 1 and has been in government service for more than 39 years, the last 30 years of which she had continuously rendered in the judiciary.

Before being appointed as associate justice of the Sandiganbayan, Cornejo served as executive judge of the Makati Regional Trial Court . Cornejo is also a bar reviewer in Remedial Law and Criminal Law and an lecturer for the Minimum Continuing Legal Education.

Cornejo teaches Remedial Law subjects and Criminal Law as part of the Faculty of Civil Law of the University of Santo Tomas.

“Like many others, the hazards and difficulties of sitting in the bench take their toll on the best among us,” the high court said in the decision written by Associate Justice Marvic Mario Victor F. Leonen.

Cornejo’s condition was brought to the attention of the Supreme Court by Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo M. Cabotaje-Tang.

Cornejo also wrote Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno requesting her optional retirement.

“We rule to grant the request for retirement, but with modification. However, in light of Justice Cornejo’s actual medical condition, this Court will treat her letter request as one for retirement due to disability,” the decision said.

Under the law, Cornejo is entitled to “a 10-year lump sum of 10 years’ gratuity-computed on the basis of the highest monthly salary plus the highest monthly aggregate of transportation, representation, and other allowances such as personal economic relief allowance (PERA) and additional compensation allowance to a retired Sandiganbayan Justice” since the reason for retirement “is permanent disability contracted during his or her incumbency in office and before the date of retirement.” /atm