Thursday, March 30, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Drug suspect under surveillance shot dead by Cavite cops

By: - Correspondent / @maricarcincoINQ
/ 12:33 PM March 30, 2017
Shootout (RADYO INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/ JONG MANLAPAZ)

Shootout (RADYO INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/ JONG MANLAPAZ)

SAN PEDRO CITY — An illegal drug suspect was shot dead by policemen on a surveillance mission in Naic town in Cavite, police said Thursday.

The slain suspect Bernard Montañez, who was listed as one of the police’s “high value targets,” was the object of surveillance, a report from the Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon (Calabarzon) police said.

The police were conducting surveillance around 3:20 p.m. in Batangay (village) Ibayo Silangan when the suspect, who must have realized the presence of the law enforcers, opened fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police returned fire and afterwards brought Montañez to San Lorenzo Hospital, where he died of gunshot wounds.  SFM/rga

Naic, Cavite (Google maps)

Naic, Cavite (Google maps)

TAGS: anti-drug campaign, anti-drug operations, Bernard Montañez, Calabarzon Region Police, Cavite, Crime, death of a drug suspect, Drug trafficking, high value targets, Illegal drugs, law enforcement, Naic municipality, police operation, police surveillance, Shootout, war on drugs
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved