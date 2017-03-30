Drug suspect under surveillance shot dead by Cavite cops

SAN PEDRO CITY — An illegal drug suspect was shot dead by policemen on a surveillance mission in Naic town in Cavite, police said Thursday.

The slain suspect Bernard Montañez, who was listed as one of the police’s “high value targets,” was the object of surveillance, a report from the Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal- Quezon (Calabarzon) police said.

The police were conducting surveillance around 3:20 p.m. in Batangay (village) Ibayo Silangan when the suspect, who must have realized the presence of the law enforcers, opened fire.

Police returned fire and afterwards brought Montañez to San Lorenzo Hospital, where he died of gunshot wounds. SFM/rga