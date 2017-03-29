Duterte admits using oxygen concentrator while sleeping

President Rodrigo Duterte admitted Wednesday that he would use an oxygen concentrator whenever he was sleeping.

Duterte, who celebrated his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, said this was an effect of his being a longtime smoker.

In the birthday photos shared by his son-in-law, Manases Carpio, an oxygen concentrator could be seen beside Duterte’s bed in his home in Matina, Davao City.

“I cannot smoke,” he said during a speech in Soccoro, Oriental Mindoro. “I“yong pinost diyan, iyong oxygen ko. Kasi matulog ako, ganoon lang. Oxygenation ko hindi maganda because of smoking.”

(“What was posted on social media was my oxygen. That’s how I sleep. My oxygenation isn’t good because of smoking.”)

“I am 72 yesterday. I cannot eat na gusto ko. Sabihin, ‘Cholesterol, mataas. Sugar mo, bantayan mo kasi six na.’ Wala na. Hindi na makainom kasi may Barrett,” he added.

(“I am 72 yesterday. I cannot eat what I like. They say my cholestorl is high. Watch out for your sugar because it’s already high. No more. I can’t drink anymore because I have Barreett’s esophagus.”)

According to the WebMD website, Barrett’s esophagus is a serious complication of the gastroesophagial reflux disease (GERD). In this condition the tissue lining the esophagus turns into tissue that resemble the lining of the intestine.

Duterte said he was set to sign an executive order banning smoking nationwide.

“That is why in the coming months we will be implementing the no smoking law in the Philippines,” he said.

In jest, he added: “You can only smoke if in the open sea at least five kilometers from the coastal shores.” /atm