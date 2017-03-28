‘Stop the bullying,’ De Lima tells Duterte in latest dispatch

“Stop the bullying and the bullheadedness,” Sen. Leila de Lima urged President Rodrigo Duterte in her 44th handwritten dispatch, which she composed in her cell at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame and posted on Tuesday in her Facebook page.

She issued the statement in reaction to the latest tirade launched by Duterte against the European Union.

“You have a people to lead and a country to govern,” De Lima went ont. “Your pettiness, rudeness, and profanities will get you and us nowhere.”

De Lima is detained on charges of getting involved, when she was still justice secretary, in the illegal drugs trade at the New Bilibid Prison so that she could get money to fund her senatorial campaign.

The parliament of the European Union had passed a resolution asking the Duterte administration to release De Lima because the charges against her were all trumped up.

In reaction, Duterte made an invective-laden speech saying that the EU should just mind its own business. /atm

