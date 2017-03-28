Be partners for change, Koko enjoins public on Duterte’s birthday

Senate President Aqulino “Koko” Pimentel III called on Filipinos on Tuesday to become “partners for change” as a gift to President Rodrigo Duterte, who turns 72 this Tuesday.

“The President is not a materialistic man. He is a dreamer, and the best gift we can give him on his birthday is the fulfillment of his dreams” Pimentel said in a statement.

He said Duterte was determined “to see all Filipinos live happy and prosperous lives free from fear.”

“It’s a dream all members of PDP Laban share, and it is my wish that we can help him realize his goal before his term as President ends,” the Senate leader said.

“Let’s all be Partners for Change, not just for this special day, but for all time. It is our gift for the President, and our gift to ourselves” Pimentel added.

Duterte is chairman of the PDP-Laban while Pimentel is the party president.

Pimentel , meanwhile, promised that the party would remain “solidly behind” the President’s plans and programs for the country. IDL/rga

