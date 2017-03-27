PNP: Murder, homicide, other crimes decreased under Duterte admin

PNP: Crime rate decreased by 79,938 under Duterte admin (Jul 2016-Mar 2017) from Aquino admin’s 158,879 (Jul 2015-Mar 2016) @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/uxvsFK9qgK — Julliane de Jesus (@JLDejesusINQ) March 27, 2017



The Philippine National Police (PNP) has noted a decrease in the crime rate since President Duterte took office in July.

Compared to the time of former President Benigno Aquino III’s leadership, statistics on focused crimes significantly decreased since Duterte assumed office, data from the PNP Directorate for Investigative and Detective Management (DIDM) showed.

DIDM head Police Director Augusto Marquez on Monday presented in a press conference the latest crime data as the PNP corrected the media and critics from some sectors claiming that 7,000 killings were due to the government’s drug war.

From July 1 last year until March 24, the total number of focused crimes—murder, homicide, robbery, theft, carnapping, physical injuries—decreased to 78,941 from 158,879.

Marquez said the PNP recorded a total of 158,879 cases of murder, homicide, robbery, theft, carnapping, and physical injuries combined from July 1, 2015 until June 30, 2016, the last day of Aquino in office.

In a recent Pulse Asia survey, it found that 82 percent of Metro Manila residents feel safer because of the much-criticized drug war.

“Napakalaki ng reduction sa carnapping, theft at robbery. May naririnig ba kayo na carnapping na very violent ngayon? Samantalang noon halos araw araw nasa TV on primetime news. Ngayon, wala na kayong nakikita o naririnig,” Marquez said.

(The reduction of carnapping, theft, and robbery is huge. Have you heard of a violent carnapping lately? In the past, reports of this would always be on TV on primetime news. Now, you won’t see or hear about it.) JE/rga