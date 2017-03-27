WATCH: Supporters mark NPA’s 48th anniversary in Quezon City

Communist rebels on Monday trooped to the streets of Metro Manila to mark the 48th founding anniversary of the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

Underground revolutionary organizations under the banner of CPP in Metro Manila led a lightning rally in Cubao, Quezon City, and called on Filipinos to join the NPA.

The founding anniversary of the NPA is on March 29.

The CPP-NPA on Saturday said they were set to declare a unilateral ceasefire before March 31 or before the formal resumption of peace talks with the government.

Earlier this month, government negotiators and CPP representatives agreed to resume formal peace talks and to declare a unilateral ceasefire before negotiations resume in the first week of April, but this was marred days later by NPA attacks in Mindanao. YG/CBB/rga