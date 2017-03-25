Top PNPA grad skips talking on PNP controversy

SILANG, Cavite — Macdum Enca, this year’s Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) top cadet, was aware of the controversies hounding the police force.

But he preferred not to talk about them in his valedictory address.

Enca, 22, from Cotabato City, delivered his speech Friday at the 38th commencement rites of the police academy here, where both President Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo were invited as guests.

The top two officials were seated next to each other onstage.

But in an interview after the program, Enca said the presence of Mr. Duterte and Robredo was not the reason he cut his speech short.

He said the original copy was “too long.” He said there was no instruction from the PNPA on which parts to remove.

In a copy of his four-page valedictory address distributed to reporters ahead of the program, Enca would have said in Filipino: “It is sad to think that our uniformed ranks are being criticized by our people. There are reports of the arrogance of policemen. The need or lack of some facilities in our various prisons is being criticized. And every time a fire is not effectively put out, our firemen get the blame.”

Skipping these parts, Enca instead focused on thanking their families and the people running the institution.