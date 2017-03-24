Trillanes calls Duterte ‘pathological liar’

Saying President Duterte was a “pathological liar,” Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday dared him to prove his accusation that he had extorted money from businessmen and to file a case against him.

Trillanes also challenged anew the President to open his bank accounts to disprove his own allegation that Mr. Duterte had no hidden wealth.

“That is a lie coming from a pathological liar,” Trillanes said of the President who made the accusation against Trillanes in a speech before the Filipino community in Thailand Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the senator said if the President’s allegation is true, the Chief Executive should come out with details of his alleged extortion on businessmen and to file a case against him.

“I will face that case,” he said, recalling that when he accused Mr. Duterte of having over P2 billion in his bank accounts, he had come out with documents and witnesses to support his claim against the President.

Trillanes also said he even filed a plunder case against President Duterte but noted to this day, the latter had not addressed his accusations.

“So enough of your bluffs, open your bank accounts,” Trillanes told President Duterte.