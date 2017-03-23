DZRH suspends Mocha Uson’s program over anti-Robredo remarks

MANILA — Radio station DZRH has suspended a commentary program anchored by Mocha Uson, the singer-dancer who has become President Duterte’s ardent supporter and propagandist.

The “indefinite suspension,” confirmed to the Philippine Daily Inquirer by DZRH personnel, came after the radio station received complaints from listeners, who found malicious Uson’s remarks against Vice President Leni Robredo, that were captured on live streaming on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

DZRH is operated by the Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC).

One of the complainants, Jozy Acosta-Nisperos, head of the civil society group The Silent Majority, sent MBC president Ruperto Nicdao Jr.. a formal letter that pointed out Uson’s violations of broadcasting rules:

“On March 18, during a live streaming of her segment on DZRH, Uson verbally attacked Vice President Leni Robredo in a coarse, vicious language dripping with malice—an act that she has regularly resorted to as a propagandist of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“What Uson does for a living is none of our business, but in that live steaming, apparently she overstepped the boundaries of decency.

“To quote:

“’Kasi nga sinungaling ka at fake news ka… Huwag mong araw-arawin ang katangahan mo! Expletive (bleeped out)… Bumili ka ng utak! … Nakakahawa na yang katangahan mo … Sobra lang talagang nakakagalit ang kabobohan ng babae na to…’ ”

“To paraphrase: The Vice President is a liar and a bearer of fake news. She is stupid, an idiot. Her stupidity arouses my anger.

“In addition, Uson also attacks the Philippine media:

“’Ito namang mga lokal na presstitutes natin puro pera ang iniisip kaysa sa kapakanan ng bayan…’”

“To paraphrase: The local media are nothing but paid hacks.

“May we point out that, in the 2007 Broadcast Code of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), Uson is liable of having violated certain sections:

“Article 2. ANALYSIS AND COMMENTARIES

“Sec. 2. Public affairs programs and commentaries shall be handled only by persons who have thorough knowledge of and practice broadcast ethics.

“Sec. 4. Public affairs programs shall strive to elicit responsible views on public issues, concerns and events from all sectors of society.

“May we also raise the point of whether Uson has a professional broadcaster’s license?” SFM