‘Let her be,’ Duterte tells people who want Robredo impeached

President Rodrigo Duterte rejected on Thursday threats to impeach Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo for criticizing his war on drugs.

“Look, we just had an election. Guys, lay off. Stop it,” Duterte said in a news conference shortly after arriving at the Davao City International Airport from his trip to Thailand.

Duterte pointed out that Robredo was an elected official.

“So why do you have to… Is it just because she keeps on harping on me? Let her be. It’s a democracy. Freedom of speech,” he said.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier threatened to file an impeachment complaint against Robredo for betraying public trust due to the video message she sent to the United Nations which he said was critical of the drug war. /atm