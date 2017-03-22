MMDA towed 50 illegally parked vehicles daily in January, February

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday said it towed more than 3,000 vehicles in the first two months of 2017 as it intensified road clearing operations to help ease traffic congestion in the metropolis.

MMDA’s Traffic Discipline Office said a total of 3,128 illegally parked vehicles were towed: 1,770 in January and 1,358 in February, or an average of 53 vehicles a day.

READ: MMDA pushes incentive so lot owners can help curb illegal parking

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said the large number of towed vehicles clearly showed that many motorists did not have proper or adequate parking spaces.

The situation “does not give them the right to park anywhere they want,” Orbos said.

He said these “road obstructions” contributed to traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

The number of towed vehicles has steadily risen from 2012 when only 1,881 illegally parked vehicles were impounded, according to a comparative report.

“In 2013, the number grew to 3,312 … (and) in 2014 [to] 4,010,” the agency noted.

“The figures skyrocketed in 2015 with 10,264 illegally-parked vehicles towed. The number grew even more by almost 4,000 vehicles, with a total of 14,222 towed vehicles in 2016,” it added.

Towed vehicles are impounded by the MMDA and their drivers fined P500, the agency’s website said.

Owners are charged a towing fee of P1,500 to P4,500 or more, depending on the type of vehicle, for them to retrieve their vehicles.

The MMDA said that its Anti-Illegal Parking and Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group had been relentless in getting rid of vehicles obstructing Metro Manila streets, especially the Mabuhay Lanes and the other alternative routes used by motorists avoiding EDSA. CBB