Aguirre gets docs on ‘corrupt’ activities in Pagcor, flawed SOCEs

Council of Philippine Affairs secretary-general Pastor Boy Saycon on Wednesday turned over to Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II evidence of corruption involving “very high” officials from the “past administration.”

Aguirre said the evidence he received are documents relating to operations of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

Other documents, Aguirre said, are about contributions that certain candidates failed to declare in their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE).

The Justice Chief however refused to give details on the former officials involved but hinted that they held very high positions in the government.

“I will still have to study the documents,” Aguirre told reporters.

Initially, he said the documents are credible because they are original and legally obtained public documents. IDL