Alleged drug user dead in Batangas shooting

/ 03:05 PM March 14, 2017
BATANGAS CITY — An alleged drug user died after he was shot by unidentified gunmen in Laurel town in Batangas province Tuesday morning, police said.

Senior Inspector Nilo Morallos, Laurel police chief, said Ronald Canuzo, listed on the town police drug watch list, was buying at a hardware store in Barangay (village) Balakilong when he was shot by gunmen on board a motorcycle at around 10 a.m. Canuzo died on the spot.

Police have yet to establish the identities of the suspects and motive for killing.  SFM/rga

