Sotto: Many drivers in PH are ‘stupid’

Many drivers in the Philippines are not only reckless but are also stupid, Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said on Tuesday.

“Dito sa atin sa Pilipinas if we do an honest to goodness examination of drivers, the way this is being done in other countries especially the US , I expect that more than 50 percent of the drivers in the Philippines will not pass,” Sotto said during the hearing of the Senate committee on public services.

“Grabe hindi lang reckless, ang tatanga. Kaya siguradong babagsak. Sa tunay na examination, 50 percent ng driver sa Pilipinas babagsak,” he said.

Sotto, who drives his own car, said those drivers who do not follow the traffic rules also contributed to the worsening problem in the country.

The senator cited those who park along city streets and aggravate the already bad traffic situation in Metro Manila.

“Sinong gumagawa nun? E di yung mga driver din na tanga. They violate the law. Papano hindi dumaan sa scrutiny. Ang daling kumuha ng lisensya,” he said.

Sotto then urged the land Transportation Office (LTO) to implement stricter rules on the issuance and renewal of drivers’ licenses.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante admitted shortcomings in the issuance of licenses, especially for those applying for professional licenses.

Galvante pointed out that under the law, a driver, who has been issued a six-month student permit, may already apply for a professional driver’s license.

“E mukhang dito po ay may kakulagan tayo rito kaya iniiba na po natin ang procedures. In fact, paghihiwalayin natin ang examination ng professional at non-professional,” Galvante said.

He added, “Nakita po natin ang examine ng non-professional at professional. At that moment ay pareho,” he said. CBB