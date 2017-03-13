Monday, March 13, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

Fire hits TriNoma mall in Quezon City

, / 03:47 PM March 13, 2017

A fire that is currently on second alarm hit a shopping mall in Quezon City on Monday afternoon.

The fire at TriNoma Mall along Mindanao Avenue reached first alarm at 2:25 p.m. and second alarm nine minutes after, according to TXTFIRE Philippines.

According to an initial report by the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region, the fire started at the engineering room at the mall basement near the Mindanao Avenue gate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire also affected the transport terminal in the mall. All vehicles are being prohibited to enter the compound.

Firemen are already on site, as the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. YG/JE

Netizens also shared photos of the fire on social media:

READ: Trinoma appliance store in QC struck by fire

TAGS: Cubao, Fire, mall, Quezon City, Trinoma
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved