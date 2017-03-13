Emergency powers to be delayed some more — Poe

Senator Grace Poe said on Monday that the Senate would not be able to pass the proposed emergency powers for traffic before Congress goes on break on March 17.

“Masamang balita, mabuting balita. Ako’y magtatapat sa inyo. Ikinalulungkot ko na hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin tapos ang deliberasyon dito sapagkat syempre marami din sa ating mga kasamahan gustong magtanong para sa anong mga probisyon nito,” Poe said in an interview over radio DZMM.

“Yung ating mga kapwa senador hindi pa matapos-tapos (ang pagtatanong). Magbri break na kami ng Wednesday. Kaya nga palagi kong pinapaalaala at ako’y nagsalita na rin sa plenaryo na mawawala ng saysay ito pag hindi natin ito napasa agad because it goes precisely against its principles na emergency,” she said.

As chair of the Senate committee on public services, Poe recommended the passage of Senate Bill No. 1284 or “An Act Compelling the Government to Address the Transportation and Congestion Crisis Through the Grant of Emergency Powers to the President.”

She sponsored the bill for plenary approval last December 14 but it has been pending as some senators have indicated their intentions to ask questions on the measure.

Poe remained hopeful, however, the bill would be passed when sessions resume on May 2. The 17th Congress will adjourn its first regular session on June 3.

“So, again I am hoping na May (month) magawa natin,” the senator said, adding that the concerned agencies need not wait for the approval of the measure to immediately address the traffic problem.

“Subalit yung mga mas maambisyosong mga proyekto, sana mapasa na nga ito, para at least yung mga problema pagdating sa mga TRO (temporary restraining order) at sa mga bagay na ganun medyo magkaroon tayo ng reprieve or break muna diyan pag merong emergency powers,” Poe added. CBB/rga