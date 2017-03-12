Lopez: Duterte is ‘the real thing;’ he ‘deeeeeply cares’ for PH

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez on Sunday expressed gratitude for President Rodrigo Duterte’s support for her anti-mining stance despite continued criticism about her competence to head the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“In the plane already… want to say one more thing.. that i am deeply and profoundly touched by the support of the president. This is what I know of the man. He is the real thing. It’s not plastic at all. He deeeeeply cares for our people… and he deeeeeply cares for the country,” Lopez wrote on Facebook.

“It’s real. He is humble, unassuming and he CARES. I continue to be touched by his courage at supporting my controversial decisions.. my heart continues to resonate with his zero tolerance for corruption – and his stance at getting things done and done quickly…. he is the real thing. I will continue to be his ally for all that is good and true and noble for the country,” she said.

The Commission on Appointments said Lopez, who is bound for a personal trip abroad, was deemed bypassed since she would not be able to attend its next hearing before Congress takes a break this week.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the CA committee on environment would possibly come up with a decision after an executive session on Tuesday.

In a speech in Baguio City, President Duterte on Saturday said the country “can live without” billions in profit from the mining industry as he reiterated his support to Lopez’s policies.

“I have to support Lopez and I cannot help you,” Duterte said. “Let me just add that all you contribute to the country is about 70 billion in taxes. We can live without it… I’ll get the 70 billion from somewhere else and preserve the environment.”

“If you have something against Gina Lopez, kindly rethink. Look at her passion… She’s not interested in their money and she is just doing it like what a Cabinet member should do,” the President added. CBB/rga