Stay alive, Lorenzana tells PMA grads

FORT DEL PILAR, BAGUIO CITY—Comparing military service to entering “a dangerous place out there,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, a Philippine Military Academy (PMA) alumnus, had only one piece of advice for the PMA Class of 2017—stay alive.

“It’s a dangerous place out there,” Lorenzana told 167 members of the Salaknib class who would graduate and receive their commissions as junior officers of the Armed Force of the Philippines from President Duterte today.

Lorenzana said he was passing on advice given by his former teacher at PMA. He is a member of the “Maagap” Class of 1973.

“Before we left the portals of the academy in 1973, our senior tactical officer had only one advice for us,” Lorenzana told the Salaknib class.

“He said, ‘Stay alive.’ I also want to pass on to you that message because whether you are in the Air Force, Army or the Marines, it’s a dangerous place out there. You will risk your lives every day,” Lorenzana said.

He did not elaborate on what dangers the incoming military officers face, but the armed forces is battling terrorist groups in Mindanao and communist rebels.

Lorenzana told the graduating cadets to prepare for a different environment in the field. “Let your good deeds be your legacy,” he said, adding that “soldiers watch what their leaders do.” —WITH A REPORT FROM EV ESPIRITU