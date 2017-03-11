NPA: Don’t blame us for soldier’s death in Surigao del Norte

DAVAO CITY – Contrary to what the military has claimed, no encounter took place between soldiers and New People’s Army in Alegria, Surigao del Norte on Wednesday, a rebel spokesperson said.

Ariel Montero, the NPA spokesperson for Northeastern Mindanao, said the death of a soldier and the wounding of another in Barangay (village) Budlingin around 8 p.m. Wednesday was the result of a misencounter between two groups of soldiers and not a firefight with the NPA.

“Not one among the NPA forces were in the area during that time. The gunfire came from (their) own. It is obvious that the 30th IB troops implementing (combat operations) fired upon each other during their patrol on that night, which resulted in the killing of Pfc. Jhon Francis Rivera and the wounding of Pfc. Windyl Daayata,” Montero said in a statement.

Earlier, 2Lt. Jonel Castillo, the civil military officer of the 30th IB, told reporters that Rivera’s death and the wounding of Daayata were the result of a firefight with the NPA.

He said soldiers wre heading for Budlingin proper when the firefight occurred.

Castillo said the rebels numbered around 15.

“This group is headed by commander Ricky, and they have been going back to the area to conduct recruitment operations, taking advantage of the (indigenous peoples) community,” he said.

In Montero’s version, the other group of soldiers appear to have mistaken Rivera and Daayata for rebels.

“The 30th IB PA troops were afraid of their own shadows after they heard that the NPA will attack their camp in the Multi-Purpose Barangay Hall in Budlingin,” he said.

Montero said to cover “the blunder,” the military “made up lies to hide” this shame.