Gina Lopez’ appointment deemed bypassed—Lacson

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez is deemed bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA) since she would not be able to attend its next hearing before Congress takes a break next week, Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has said.

The CA’s committee on environment, deliberating on Lopez’s appointment, terminated its hearing Thursday without acting on her nomination. Lacson said the committee will hold an executive session on Tuesday and possibly come up with a decision.

“Since Secretary Lopez will be out of the country on a personal trip and wala (ng) plenary, she is deemed (bypassed),” Lacson, member of CA, said in a text message to reporters Thursday.

“She may be reappointed or not by PRRD (President Rodrigo Duterte). In any case, if we decide to vote on her confirmation or rejection that’s at the committee level only. Her fate will still be deliberated by the Commission proper.”

“Kung rejection at walang 13 votes, ipapaubaya sa plenary ang kapalaran (If it’s a rejection, but not as many as 13 votes, we’ll leave her fate to the plenary),” the senator further said in a separate text message.

Lacson earlier told Lopez that he would not want her to suffer the fate of Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. whose appointment was rejected by the Commission for allegedly lying about his citizenship.

It was Lacson, as chair of the committee on foreign affairs, who recommended to reject Yasay’s appointment in the plenary after 15 of its members unanimously voted on it in an executive session.

“[It’s] just a reminder that when you respond to questions raised by the members of the Commission, just bear in mind that you are here to convince us,” Lacson told Lopez during Thursday’s hearing of the environment committee, chaired by Senator Manny Pacquiao.

“I don’t want you to suffer the fate of Secretary Yasay,” Lacson added. IDL/rga

