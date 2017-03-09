Duterte orders AFP, PNP to wage war vs NPA

President Rodrigo Duterte condemned the ambush by the New People’s Army (NPA) of four policemen in Bansalan, Davao del Sur as he ordered state forces to wage war against the communist rebels.

“I will ask the armed forces and police to go ahead and wage a war against them (NPA),” Duterte told reporters in an ambush interview in Davao del Sur.

The President directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to use all available assets against the NPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the authorities tagged the NPA as behind the ambush that killed four policemen and wounded another in Bansalan town in Davao del Sur province. JE/rga

RELATED STORIES

PNP denounces ‘ruthless’ NPA ambush which killed 4 cops

Palace: NPA ambush on Davao cops to influence peace talks revival