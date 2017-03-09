Go after killers of Davao policemen, Sueno tells Dela Rosa

Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno has directed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa to “deliver swift action” against those who killed four policemen and wounded another in an ambush in Davao del Sur on Wednesday.

“I have clear instructions to our PNP chief to respond accordingly and deliver swift action against the suspects,” Sueno said in a statement on Thursday.

The police and the military have tagged the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in the attack.

“Our police force will get into the bottom of this case,” said Sueno, who added that he had instructed Dela Rosa to prioritize the investigation on the ambush.

An undetermined number of gunmen ambushed a team of policemen in Barangay Sibayan, Bansalan town, in the morning of March 8, 2017.

The Davao del Sur police said the lawmen in a police van were on their way to investigate a reported murder in Sibayan when waylaid.

Killed were Police Officer 1 Rolly Benelayo, PO1 Joe Narvaza, PO1 Saro Mangutara, all of the Bansalan Municipal Police Station, and PO3 Jayden May Rabor, a scene of the crime operative from Digos City. Wounded was PO3 Allen Arnado.

“I am deeply saddened by this unfortunate and needless incident that took away the lives of our policemen. My heart bleeds for the families of the victims and, as a father, they have my word that I will look after them,” he said.

The secretary reminded PNP personnel to be wary at all times as they perform their jobs.

“In the same way, our PNP personnel should be on the look out and be doubly cautious as they perform their duties,” Sueno said. CBB

