Police officer tagged by Lascañas moved to Bato’s office

DAVAO CITY—One police official who was allegedly involved in extrajudicial killings in Davao City, according to confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) member Arturo Lascañas, has been assigned to the office of national police chief Ronald dela Rosa.

Supt. Antonio Rivera was no longer part of the Davao City Police Office as of March 6, a week after Lascañas’ Senate testimony, city police spokesperson Insp. Catherine de la Rey said.

Rivera said his assignment to the national police headquarters at Camp Crame was related to his retirement this year.

“It’s better here because I can follow up my retirement papers,” he said.

At least two other officers linked to the DDS by Lascañas and Edgar Matobato—Chief Insp. Ronald Lao and SPO4 Jim Tan—are under investigation, said city police chief Senior Supt. Michael John Dubria.