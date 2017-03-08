De Lima slams ‘gangster-type’ House leadership

Jailed Senator Leila de Lima on Wednesday criticized the “gangster-type” of leadership in the House of Representatives, citing Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s threat to remove from key posts those who vote against the death penalty bill.

On Tuesday, the House approved the death penalty bill, with an overwhelming 217 yes votes against 54 no votes. Only one abstained from voting.

De Lima noted that after threatening the House members on the death penalty issue, Alvarez now wants to impose taxes on schools run by religious institutions.

“The bullying and arm twisting go on,” she said in handwritten statement sent to reporters.

“After threatening to strip of committee chairmanships the members of Congress who would vote against the death penalty, Speaker Alvarez now wants to impose taxes on religious academic institutions apparently in retaliation for their anti-EJK (extrajudicial killing)/anti-death penalty stance.”

“Oh my, we’re witnessing a gangster-type of leadership in the other chamber of Congress and for that matter, the highest echelon of government,” De Lima added.

Alvarez said it was high time that religious schools should be taxed since most of them “don’t cater to the poor” and are “profitable businesses” anyway.

“I think it’s high time na i-tax ang dapat i-tax (to tax what should be taxed),” the Speaker was quoted in the media.

“Kahit sino pwedeng magdeclare ng non-stock, non-profit para hindi makapagbayad (Everyone could declare they’re non-stock, non-profit to avoid paying taxes),” he added. IDL

