Abu Sayyaf bandit wanted for 14 murders arrested in Zamboanga

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested a suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group who carried a P1.24 million bounty on his head.

CIDG-National Capital Region chief Senior Supt. Belli Tamayo said his men and other policemen arrested Gian Arasod, who also went by the aliases Mujib Angging, Abu Jhad and Huntay.

Tamayo said the suspect was arrested on March 2 at about 1:30 p.m. at the Zamboanga pier in Zamboanga City.

Arasod was wanted for 14 counts of murder and 12 counts of frustrated murder, he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier vowed that the government would go after the Abu Sayyaf “with the full force of the law” after the bandit group beheaded German national Juergen Gustav Kantner late last month. CBB