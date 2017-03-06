9 Abu Sayyaf bandits killed since Sunday clash with gov’t troops

Government troops killed five more members of the Abu Sayyaf in ongoing military operations in Sulu, bringing to nine the total number of bandits slain since a firefight started Sunday this week in Maimbung town.

The military recovered five firearms and two M203 grenade launchers, Col. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of Joint Task Force Sulu, said on Monday.

“Apat na ang aming hawak na body count. Pero meron limang additional,” Sobejana added.

(“We had a body count of four. But we got five more.”)

Sobejana did not specify what type of firearms were seized.

The firefight started early Sunday, with government troops facing about 70 Abu Sayyaf bandits.

“Na-enclose namin (ang lugar)),” Sobejana said. “Kaya lang, mahirap ang terrain. Talagang baon-baon yung tropa hanggang bewang yung sa putik, mangrove kasi yun. Medyo may challenge.”

(“We were able to enclose the area. But then the terrain was difficult. The troop were up to their waist in mud, because that was a mangrove area. It was a bit of a challenge.”)

He said Sub-leader Idang Susukan was wounded, while his brother Jaber, one of the sub-commanders closest to Abu Sayyaf top leader Radullan Sahiron, was killed.

Sobejana said Jaber was confirmed dead, but they failed to retrieve his body.

On Saturday, soldiers recovered in Indanan town the remains of Jurgen Kantner, the German whom the Abu Sayyaf held hostage for four months. The bandits beheaded him on Feb. 26 after they failed to get the P30 million ransom they had demanded.

As of this posting, Kantner’s remains are still in Sulu while documentary requirements are being completed before they could be transported to Metro Manila. The remains will then be sent back to Germany. /atm