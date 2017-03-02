Angara having second thoughts on death penalty

After keeping an “open” mind, Senator Sonny Angara said on Thursday he is now having second thoughts about the death penalty bill “because of police corruption and manipulation of the legal system” in the country.

“I was open to it because of the drug lords expanding their empires in jail at public expense but I am now thinking twice because of police corruption and manipulation of the legal system,” Angara said in a text message.

The House of Representatives approved the bill on second reading Wednesday night and is poised to pass it on third and final reading next week.

In the Senate, Angara said he expects the measure to go through “vigorous debates,” noting that many of his colleagues are against it.

“Meron ding grupo na gusto at nagtutulak ng panukala, at iilan din ang hindi pa desidido hangga’t hindi pa klaro kung ano ang nilalaman ng final version ng panukala (There’s a group pushing for the bill, and some who are still undecided until it becomes clear what the final version of the bill will contain),” said the senator, who is part of the Senate majority bloc.

At least 10 of 24 senators have expressed their opposition on the measure, including all six members of the minority group — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Francis Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, Risa Hontiveros, Antonio Trillanes IV, and detained Senator Leila de Lima.

Four members of the majority bloc are also against the bill–Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, and Senators Richard Gordon, Francis Escudero, and Grace Poe.

Senator Cynthia Villar, who is also part of the majority bloc, said she would support the bill if the imposition of the capital punishment would be limited only to drug lords or drug trafficking.

While she has yet to read the House version of the bill, Villar said: “I’m very sure if it would be about drug trafficking, it’s okay with me.”