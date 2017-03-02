PNP chief bares assassination try

The Philippine National Police chief on Wednesday disclosed that the Maute terror group tried to assassinate him while he was visiting his alma mater, Mindanao State University (MSU), on Jan. 25.

PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa said an alleged member of the group, Eyemen Alonto, who was arrested for car theft, spilled the beans on the assassination plot.

Bullet or bomb

ADVERTISEMENT

He said members of the terror group planned to either shoot him or set off a roadside bomb while his convoy passed by.

Dela Rosa said an improvised explosive device was discovered on the school campus.

“The investigators have yet to establish the motive but, if you are going to ask me, it’s very obvious this Maute group is being fed with drug money,” Dela Rosa said.

“Someone was going to shoot me. That operation was supervised by one of the Maute groups,” he added.

Dela Rosa said that based on the interrogation of Alonto, a member of the terror group was in MSU when he spoke at the school’s commencement exercises.

The PNP chief obtained a degree in public administration from MSU in 1982 then went to the Philippine Military Academy.

Heavily guarded

“Why wasn’t (the assassin) able to penetrate (the security cordon)? You can see I’m heavily guarded. There are also many Maranaos who love me. Aside from my personal security, the MSU community also helped secure us,” Dela Rosa said.

He said he had yet to beef up his security despite the assassination attempt.

“I’m sure my men are capable. My security are capable of protecting me and I can protect myself and I know the Lord will not abandon me. God is always with me wherever I go,” he said.