‘Kotong cops’ face raps for arresting police sent to entrap them

Two Manila police officers are facing a complaint for unlawful arrest before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for arresting members of the Philippine National Police-Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) who were supposed to entrap them for extortion.

Police Officers 1 Mark Jonald Jose and Glenn Anthony Radovan, both from the Manila Police District Station 5 were subject of complaints received via their text hotline extorting from trucks, passenger utility jeepneys, tricycles and motorcycles passing along Bonifacio Drive in Intramuros.

After surveillance operations were conducted, the identities of the police officers were confirmed and the CITF decided to conduct an entrapment operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Inspector Cristonie Bongcawil and Police Officer 2 Emerson Caliguiran acted as the poseur driver and passenger of a motorcycle and the marked money was a P200 bill.

Bongcawil and Caliguiran parked their motorcycle along Bonifacio Drive near the office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) early morning of March 1. At around 1 a.m., Jose and Radovan arrived, pointed a gun at the two, and ordered them to raise their arms or they will be shot.

Bongcawil and Caliguiran identified themselves as police officers but Jose and Radovan did not listen. They were handcuffed behind their backs.

Bongcawil said he asked the two to use his phone and talk to his ground commander to which Jose did. Still, after talking on the phone, the two still refused to release them. They were also forced to board a tricycle.

While they were being forced inside the tricycle, other members of the CITF led by Superintendent Bonifacio Arañas Jr. and other members of the Special Action Force (SAF) and rescued Bongcawil and Caliguiran.

The two are facing a complaint for violation of Article 269 of the Revised Penal Code or Unlawful Arrest. JE