Inmate’s wife self-medicated bullet wound from ambush

Lalaine Madrigal Martinez self-medicated her bullet wound from an ambush incident last Friday at the Circuit Makati (formerly Sta. Ana race track).

The police last Friday said they have no record or report of any ambush incident in their area.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said it was the victim herself who did not want to report about the incident.

“She called me and told me about the incident. She said she was waiting for the police but I think she changed her mind. She said she self-medicated her wound at her sibling’s house,” Aguirre said. Aguirre said the victim’s shoulder was only grazed by a bullet.

LOOK: What fake ambush? It’s real, says DOJ

Martinez is the wife of convicted kidnapper Noel Martinez, one of the inmates who testified against Senator Leila De Lima.

Earlier, Aguirre said Lalaine, cousin of former Senator Jamby Madrigal, was the one contacted by Madrigal and Biñan Representative Marlyn Alonte-Naguiat to offer P100-million bribe to the inmates in exchange for retracting their testimonies against the senator.

The DOJ has provided photos of the incident including a bloodied Lalaine alighting her vehicle.

Aguirre said the photo was taken by her companion immediately after the incident.

“She was with her girl Friday during the incident,” Aguirre said, adding that Lalaine’s companion could testify that the ambush was not fake. JE