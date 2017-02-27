Ex-BuCor chief in drug case surrenders

Rafael Ragos, a former deputy director of the National Bureau of Investigation who later was assigned as officer in charge of the Bureau of Corrections (Bucor), surrendered on Sunday to face drug charges, along with Sen. Leila de Lima and her former driver and lover, Ronnie Dayan.

Ragos, wearing a red button-down shirt and black pants, turned himself in to NBI Deputy Director for Intelligence Sixto Burgos in Quezon City in a meeting to facilitate his surrender.

Agents had been expecting Ragos to show up since Thursday evening, after Judge Juanita Guerrero of the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court issued a warrant of arrest against him, De Lima and Dayan for alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade in New Bilibid Prison when De Lima was justice secretary. She had assigned Ragos to the facility to investigate alleged shenanigans there in 2012.

Ragos was booked, and his mug shot was taken on Sunday, according to NBI Deputy Director for Forensic Services Ferdinand Lavin.

“He already had sent feelers even before the issuance of warrant, because he was already expecting this,” Lavin said.

Safer detention

Ragos was detained at the main NBI office in Manila. He will be presented today to Guerrero, who will decide where he should be held.

Allowing Ragos to stay in the NBI office is good “for his own safety and security,” Lavin said. “As an agent, he helped sent criminals to jail so it’s safer for him to stay here.”

De Lima surrendered on Friday morning and is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Dayan was arrested on Thursday night at his hometown in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan province. He is detained at the Muntinlupa City Jail.