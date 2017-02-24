Jamby Madrigal: Aguirre owes me an apology for another ‘bum steer’

Former Senator Jamby Madrigal demanded an apology from Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II for linking her to the alleged P100-million bribe try to high profile inmates, which she described as another “bum steer.”

Madrigal, who is currently abroad, said Aguirre’s accusation was “baseless, malicious and outright lies.”

She said she had not even met or have any relation to a certain Lalaine Madrigal Martinez, whom she had supposedly approached to offer bribe. Martinez is reportedly the wife of convicted kidnapper and drug lord Noel Martinez.

“Hindi ko siya kilala at lalong hindi totoong kinausap ko siya [Martinez] para mag-alok ng anuman. ‘Kuryente’ ang impormasyong pinagkakalat ni Aguirre,” the former senator said in a statement.

(I don’t know her [Martinez] and it isn’t true that I spoke or made any offer to her. The information being peddled by Aguirre is another bum steer.)

“I hope Secretary Aguirre isn’t losing his marbles. The head of the Department of Justice is supposed to be ensuring not just the rule of law, but sobriety in its application. He is not supposed to be in the business of peddling conspiracy theories, much less engaging in character assassination,” said the former senator.

Madrigal said Aguirre’s accusation was not only “baseless, malicious, without foundation in fact or logic” but also a “great disservice to the administration he claims to serve.”

“If he did not make up these lies himself then someone in his staff is feeding them to him. Either that or, simply because the name of the wife of an alleged drug lord was Madrigal Martinez, Mr. Aguirre suddenly believed I was somehow implicated,” she said.

“One has to wonder what is worse: to believe fantasies or to make accusations on the basis of such fuzzy logic. In either case he owes me an apology. Otherwise I may have to seek legal action to clear my family’s good name,” the former senator said.

Madrigal said she and President Rodrigo Duterte have known each other personally for many years and she believes that even the President wouldn’t think she would be involved in such a thing.

Aside from Madrigal, Aguirre also tagged Biñan City Rep. Marlyn Alonte-Naguiat as allegedly part of the bribe try. But Alonte-Naguiat also denied the allegation. CDG