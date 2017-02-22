PNP prepares detention cell for De Lima

A cell inside the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s Custodial Center is waiting for Senator Leila de Lima should the court issue an arrest warrant against her over what she called false drug charges.

“We are preparing the space,” PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a press briefing at Camp Crame on Tuesday.

Carlos said immediately after PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa offered the Custodial Center to De Lima, PNP’s Headquarters Support Service and the custodial service in charge already took “necessary action to prepare the space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If she would be arrested, De Lima might share the same detention center with former Senators Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.. The ex-lawmakers have been detained at the heavily secured Custodial Center inside Camp Crame since they were arrested for plunder charges in 2014.

Dela Rosa earlier offered De Lima the Custodial Center, calling it one of the safest detention centers in the country.

“I’m just waiting for instruction from the court authorities kung (if) just in case kailangan nilang gamitin ‘yung aming (they need to use our) Crame detention center, I think, for me, that’s one of the safest detention centers sa buong Pilipinas dahil nasa loob talaga ng (in the entire Philippines because it’s inside) Camp Crame,” he said in an earlier interview.

De Lima is facing an impending arrest after the Department of Justice (DOJ), a department she formerly chaired, filed three cases against her before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC). The cases have been raffled off last Monday to its three branches. The RTC branches will then determine the issuance of warrants against her.

Drug charges have been filed against the former Human Rights commissioner, who has been critical of the President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration for the rampant drug killings, for allegedly profiting from the drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison when she was still the DOJ head.