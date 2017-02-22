Slain Bohol lawyer’s client fears for her life

CEBU CITY — The client of slain environmental lawyer Mia Manuelita Mascariñas-Green has appealed to President Duterte and Director General Ronald dela Rosa, Philippine National Police chief, to help bring justice to her lawyer even as she admitted fearing for her life.

“President Duterte, intawon, nagpakiluoy ko nimo, tagai intawon og hustisya ang among abogado (President Duterte, I’m begging you, please help bring justice to our lawyer),” said Conrada Blomqvist, the woman whom Green defended in an ownership dispute with Blomqvist’s son-in-law involving a hotel and a vehicle in Bohol province.

Blomqvist said she felt she would be killed next after Green was murdered in front of her three children and their nanny in Tagbilaran City on Feb. 15.

Blomqvist told reporters here that Green’s murder was allegedly ordered by her son-in-law, Lloyd Gonzaga.

She said Green was merely caught in the dispute between her and Gonzaga, whom she sued for claiming ownership of her Toyota HiAce van and her small hotel on Panglao Island in Bohol.

Green, 49, was buried at Dampas Cemetery in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday, six days after the attack.

Blomqvist said Gonzaga called her on the night before Green was killed and warned her that he would smash her lawyer’s head.

She said the dispute started last year when Gonzaga tried to force her to hand over the ownership of the hotel through a simulated deed of sale.

Blomqvist said the threats from Gonzaga came after she refused his proposal.

With Green’s death, Blomqvist hired Cebu-based lawyer Innocencio dela Cerna to pursue the cases against Gonzaga.

Dela Cerna said he would take over Blomqvist’s three cases, including the cancellation of the certificate of registration of the van owned by Blomqvist that Gonzaga was claiming.

Blomqvist met with Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, Central Visayas regional police director, in Cebu City on Tuesday to file a complaint against policemen in Tagbilaran and Panglao whom she accused of protecting Gonzaga.

Blomqvist said Panglao policemen never assisted her when she sought their help several times after receiving threats from Gonzaga. –-IZOBELLE T. PULGO, NESTLE SEMILLA AND LEO UTDOHAN