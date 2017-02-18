PMA alumni declare ‘unwavering support’ for Duterte

The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI) expressed its support for President Rodrigo Duterte during the alumni homecoming on Saturday.

“We affirm our unwavering support to President Duterte for his initiatives and advocacies most particularly on illegal drugs, heinous crimes, and terrorism and his efforts on lasting peace,” PMAAAI chairman Anselmo Avenido Jr. said in a manifesto presented to the President.

Avenido is a member of PMA “Dimasupil” Class of 1967, which adopted Duterte as an honorary member in 1994.

“We call on Filipino citizens to support the President and other leaders in the government in the attainment of lasting peace and economic prosperity,” Avenido also said.

The support by the alumni was conveyed to the President amid allegations of corruption by Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, who is also a graduate of PMA.

The PMAAAI also adopted Duterte as an honorary member at the same event. IDL