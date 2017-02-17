Groups back De Lima amid reported threat to arrest her

At least 13 groups in a coalition called “One for Leila” issued a manifesto on Friday “condemning in the strongest terms” a reported threat to arrest Senator Leila de Lima for her alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

“We reject and condemn in the strongest terms the threat of imminent arrest of Senator Leila de Lima in what is another attempt to silence the fiercest critic of the Duterte administration,” the group said in a one-page manifesto distributed to media in Quezon City on Friday.

“This is clearly in violation of the Constitution and due process given that the accusations against her are baseless,” the group added.

“The political persecution and harassment of Senator De Lima, which include the trumped-up charges and fabricated lies against her, no matter how vicious and incessant, won’t still be enough to cover up for this administration’s failed war on drugs, which has put the country in darkness and has taken more than 7,000 lives, including children and innocent civilians.”

The groups also urged the Filipino people to remain vigilant against what they claimed as “abuse of power” by the present administration “fueled by one man’s caprices and personal vendetta,” an apparent reference to President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We believe that this is not just one woman’s fight but a fight for democracy, justice, and rule of law,” the manifesto added.

The 13 groups under the “One for Leila” are: Aksyon, Akbayan Party-list, Akbayan Youth, Alitaptap, Democratic Warriors, Edsa Pro-Democracy, #EveryWoman, Democratic Alliance Movement of the Philippines (DAMPI)-International, Filipino Advocates for Intgetrity, Transparency and Honor or (Faith), the Silent Majority, QC UNited, STDLK, PPVR-Marikina, and PPVR-Mandaluyong. CBB/rga